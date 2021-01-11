GM updates its logo, as it drives towards an electric vehicle future

GM has had the same logo for 50 years, underlined all-caps white lettering on a blue square -- GM changes with an EV future.

GM is taking a very confident step into the future with a new modernized logo, changing up its 50+ year logo with underlined all-caps white letting on a blue square.

The new GM logo is a lowercase "gm" on a white background, insider of a square with newer, modernized rounded corners. Ooooh. There are three color variants -- ooooh again, with solid blue, solid black, and a blue gradient. You can see it above, while GM says the new logo evokes "the clean skies of a zero-emissions future" and the "energy" of its new Ultium battery tech.

Not only do we have a new GM logo, but the company has kick started the marketing campaign for its Ultium platform, with the company relaunching its website on January 11.