Drone Racing League takes flight, drone race betting in some US states

So, drone racing is now a sport that you can bet on -- at least in some US states, Drone Racing League teams with DraftKings.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jan 11 2021 2:02 AM CST


It might only be a few state right now, but drone race betting is now a real thing -- and legal. Drone Racing League has teamed with DraftKings to make it happen.

There's only a few states where it is legal right now, but after future regulatory approvla it shouldn't be too long until other states take on drone race betting. If you didn't know what drone racing is, well operators will use drones and control them through first-person view (FPV) and race other operators.

As for the Drone Racing League, they're a pro-tier international league for drone pilots with super high-end custom high-speed UAVs that speed through courses in particular locations. DraftKings on the other hand is a sports betting operator that lets you place bets on sporting events.

You can now bet on those matches in the following US states: New Hampshire, New Jersey, West Virginia, Tennessee, and Colorado.

"The sky is now the limit for DRL fans to get skin in the game, and we're thrilled to partner with DraftKings to transform our high-speed race competition into the ultimate sport to bet on. The opportunity for us to elevate our engagement through all forms of gaming and gambling will only increase as mobile betting becomes more adopted across the country".

NEWS SOURCES:slashgear.com, prnewswire.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

