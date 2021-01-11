HP Envy 14 laptop: 11th Gen Intel Core CPU, 16.5 hour battery life

HP has just unveiled its new Envy 14 laptop, switching things up by offering a 16:10 aspect ratio multi-touch enabled IPS display with 11% more viewing area versus a 16:9 panel.

The new 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs are powering the HP Envy 14 laptop, backed up by 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, a 256GB SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics. We also have Wi-Fi 6 technology here, privacy-focused features including a fingerprint sensor, phsyical shutter for the built-in 720p webcam, and a dedicated button to mute the microphone on the keyboard.

Not bad, HP -- not bad.

Not only that, but HP includes an AI Noise Removal tool that removes background noise when you're on a call or recording audio through the microphone. HP also includes its own Enhanced Lighting feature, which is centered around a selfie light with lighting controls on the display that help you tweak your look when you're on a video chat.

HP will start pricing of the new Envy 14 laptop at $999, and will be available later this month.