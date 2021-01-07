Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ should be cheaper than predecessors

Samsung's new Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and will be cheaper than their predecessors, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra will cost more.

Samsung is about to reveal its next-gen Galaxy S21 series of smartphones, with new rumors that the company will be making their phones a bit cheaper than their predecessors.

The latest news is coming from a Belgian carrier that says that it expects the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ smartphones will be cheaper than their predecessors in the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+. Meanwhile, the flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra will reportedly cost a tad more than the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

As for the pricing, this is what we're looking at:

Galaxy S21 series:

Galaxy S21: 849 Euros

Galaxy S21+: 1,049 Euros

Galaxy S21 Ultra: 1,399 Euros

Galaxy S20 series:

Galaxy S20: 999 Euros

Galaxy S20+: 1,099 Euros

Galaxy S20 Ultra: 1,349 Euros

Why are the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ cheaper than their predecessors, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra is more expensive? Samsung is reportedly using flat screens and plastic backs on the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ while the flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra has the same digitizer technology the higher-end Galaxy Note series uses because the Galaxy S21 Ultra will support the S-Pen.

Alrighty then.

We will know everything on January 14, 2021 at the official reveal event.