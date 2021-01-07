All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
LG's new vacuum cleaner empties itself while it charges

LG's new CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor+ vacuum cleaner empties itself while it charges, but you'll still need to empty the bag.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 7 2021 9:32 PM CST
LG has just announced its new CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor+ vacuum cleaner, which has a new trick up its sleeve: it can empty itself while it charges.

You will still need to empty the bag that is on its dock and charger, but the LG CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor+ vacuum cleaner will empty whatever you've just vacuumed up and into its attached bag. LG includes a new mop attachment, washable filters, and two "quick-change" batteries.

There's no solid pricing on LG's new CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor+ vacuum cleaner just yet... but the current-gen A9 Kompressor costs $799 so I would say it would be $800-$1000 when it drops.

