LG's new vacuum cleaner empties itself while it charges

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 7 2021 9:32 PM CST
LG has just announced its new CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor+ vacuum cleaner, which has a new trick up its sleeve: it can empty itself while it charges.
You will still need to empty the bag that is on its dock and charger, but the LG CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor+ vacuum cleaner will empty whatever you've just vacuumed up and into its attached bag. LG includes a new mop attachment, washable filters, and two "quick-change" batteries.
There's no solid pricing on LG's new CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor+ vacuum cleaner just yet... but the current-gen A9 Kompressor costs $799 so I would say it would be $800-$1000 when it drops.
