XPG announces its new XENIA Xe gaming lifestyle ultrabook with Xe GPU

XPG's new XENIA Xe gaming lifestyle ultrabook that packs Intel's new 11th Gen CPUs, Intel's new X GPU and XPG's own PCIe 4.0 SSD.

XPG has just announced its upcoming 'Future of Gaming' event planned for the all-digital CES 2021 next week, where the company will be going off its new Xe GPU-based gaming lifestyle ultrabook. Not only that, but the company will be showing off next-gen DDR5 modules, gaming chewing gum, and more.

The new XPG XENIA Xe gaming lifestyle ultrabook packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS-based touch display, the option between an Intel 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 or i7-1165G7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, XPG's in-house 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD, and so much more.

XPG collaborated with Intel on the XPG XENIA Xe gaming lifestyle ultrabook, the second collaboration between the companies. XPG has made the XPG XENIA Xe gaming lifestyle ultrabook as an all-round ultrabook that is not just portable, but it is powerful enough for what you need to do today -- be it some light gaming, some content creation, or some quick work. XPG tease that it has a "sleek and contemporary design that features a premium and elegant CNC anodized aluminum chassis".

We have a huge 73Whr battery, with XPG teasing a "special optimized design plus Fast Charging via Type-C". There's also Microsoft Cortana / Amazon Alexa Support via Far Field Sensors Array. XPG includes Presence Aware, which will sense your proximity to the laptop and instantly wakes it up in less than a second.

XPG will be offering 1-month of free XBOX Game Pass, pre-loaded onto the XPG machines.

As for the XPG PCIe 4.0 SSD inside of the laptop, it has read speeds of up to 3.5GB/sec and writes of up to 3.2GB/sec -- so you will be getting some of the very fastest speeds in a laptop SSD -- not the very best, but it's 3GB/sec in a thin-and-powerful laptop.

