You can expect to pay $150,000 for Samsung's huge 110-inch MicroLED TV

Samsung's massive MicroLED-based The Wall TV comes in 110, 99, and 88 inches and will cost a minimum of $156,000 in South Korea.

Samsung has just launched its MicroLED-based TV to regular consumers, and not just to millionaires and members of royal families that could spend $300,000+ on a gigantic TV.

But now us mere mortals can buy Samsung's amazing MicroLED TV that is smaller than last year's iteration in the form of The Wall TV, which measured in at a retina-busting 292-inch in size... the new 2021 version is a MicroLED TV in fixed sizes of 110-inch, 99-inch, and 88-inch. They're cheaper, but they're still going to run you some serious Benjamins.

Samsung has launched the consumer-focused The Wall TVs in South Korea already, with the 110-inch MicroLED TV costing around $156,000 -- but there are now a 99-inch and 88-inch version, which should be closer to maybe $100,000 for the 99-inch, and maybe $75,000 for the 88-inch... but I'm just spit-balling here.