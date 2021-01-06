All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
There's still over 100 million people using Windows 7

Windows 7 is the operating system on desktops and laptops of over 100 million people still, that number was 200 million in 2019.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jan 6 2021 10:45 PM CST
There are billions of Windows users worldwide, but how many people still use Windows 7 in 2020? That number would be at least 100 million... staggering, but it has dropped by 100 million since 2019, where 200+ million were using Windows 7.

There's still over 100 million people using Windows 7 01 | TweakTown.com
The numbers from StatCounter show that Windows 7 has around 17% market share from all Windows operating systems, with Windows 10 far out and beyond that with 76% of people using Windows 10 as of November 2020. Microsoft estimates that there are around 1.5 billion users running Windows worldwide.

Microsoft nixed support for Windows 7 in January 2020, just under 11 years since the operating system launched back in 2009. Windows 7 was a big change in operating system gears for Microsoft, but man Windows 10 has come along way in that time.

NEWS SOURCE:gs.statcounter.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

