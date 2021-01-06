There's still over 100 million people using Windows 7

Windows 7 is the operating system on desktops and laptops of over 100 million people still, that number was 200 million in 2019.

There are billions of Windows users worldwide, but how many people still use Windows 7 in 2020? That number would be at least 100 million... staggering, but it has dropped by 100 million since 2019, where 200+ million were using Windows 7.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The numbers from StatCounter show that Windows 7 has around 17% market share from all Windows operating systems, with Windows 10 far out and beyond that with 76% of people using Windows 10 as of November 2020. Microsoft estimates that there are around 1.5 billion users running Windows worldwide.

Microsoft nixed support for Windows 7 in January 2020, just under 11 years since the operating system launched back in 2009. Windows 7 was a big change in operating system gears for Microsoft, but man Windows 10 has come along way in that time.