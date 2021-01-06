Samsung debuts its Neo QLED flagship 8K, 4K TVs with Quantum Mini LEDs

Samsung has just taken the covers off of its new Neo QLED range of TVs, something the company says is a "whole new display technology" that takes a Quantum Leap in TV display technology.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The company is introducing the new Neo QLED in 8K (QN900A) and the 4K (QN90A) models which will be powered by their new Quantum Mini LED, something the company says is "precisely controlled" by Quantum Matrix Technology and Neo Quantum Processor which Samsung says is a "powerful picture processor optimized or Neo QLED".

Samsung's new 2021 Neo QLED 8K uses a beautiful new Infinity One Design, which is a near bezel-less screen that would look gorgeous anywhere in your house. The 2021 Neo QLED 8K packs several "premium, room-filling audio features; Object Tracking Sound (OTS) Pro's dynamic sound corresponds to the movement of objects on screen, and SpaceFit Sound analyzes the installed TV's physical environment and outputs immersive sound tailored specifically to your space".

You've got some delicious connectivity, refresh and resolutions, and more on Samsung's new 2021 Neo QLED 8K TVs:

HDMI 2.1

4K @ 120Hz

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

AMD FreeSync Premium

Samsung explains that it designed the Quantum Mini LED "to be 1/40 the height of a conventional LED. Instead of using a lens to disperse light, and a package to fix the LED in place, the Quantum Mini LED has incredibly thin micro layers filled with many more LEDs. Quantum Matrix Technology enables ultra-fine and precise control of the densely packed LEDs, preventing blooming-and allowing viewers to enjoy content as its meant to be seen".

"Neo QLED increases the luminance scale to 12-bit with 4096 steps; this helps make dark areas darker and bright areas brighter, resulting in a more precise and immersive HDR experience. And Neo QLED benefits from Samsung's proprietary, powerful Neo Quantum Processor with enhanced upscaling capabilities. By using up to 16 different neural network models, each trained in AI upscaling and deep learning technology, the Neo Quantum Processor can optimize picture quality to 4K and 8K picture output regardless of the input quality".