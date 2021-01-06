All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Acer Nitro 5 budget gaming laptops pack new Intel Tiger Lake-H35 CPUs

Acer's new Nitro 5 budget gaming laptop rocks Intel's unannounced Tiger Lake-H35 processor, both with 15.6-inch displays.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jan 6 2021 11:16 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Acer has just revealed two new Nitro 5 budget gaming laptops ahead of CES 2021, packing Intel's unannounced Tiger Lake H-35 processor. These new chips have higher TDP ranges, providing a bigger kick in performance over the previous-gen Tiger Lake-U chips from September 2020.

Acer Nitro 5 budget gaming laptops pack new Intel Tiger Lake-H35 CPUs 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Acer's new budget-focused Nitro laptops will be fully detailed during CES 2021 nextg week, but we know they'll pack the new Tiger Lake-H35 chips with a GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. The Nitro 5 (AN515-56-57YH) is the cheaper model, packing an Intel Core i5-11300H with 8GB of DDR4 and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

The Acer Nitro 5 will use a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS ComfyView display, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 (2x2), Bluetooth 5, a 57 Wh battery, HD webcam, and even dual microphones.

Acer Nitro 5 budget gaming laptops pack new Intel Tiger Lake-H35 CPUs 03 | TweakTown.com

The slightly higher-end Nitro 5 (AN515-56-72KT) has a more powerful Intel Core i7-11370H processor, a beefed-up 16GB of RAM, and the same 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD. It also uses the GeForce GTX 1650 4GB, but bumps the display up to a faster 144Hz refresh rate.

Buy at Amazon

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop, 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H (AN515-54-5812)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$700.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/6/2021 at 8:50 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.