Acer Nitro 5 budget gaming laptops pack new Intel Tiger Lake-H35 CPUs

Acer has just revealed two new Nitro 5 budget gaming laptops ahead of CES 2021, packing Intel's unannounced Tiger Lake H-35 processor. These new chips have higher TDP ranges, providing a bigger kick in performance over the previous-gen Tiger Lake-U chips from September 2020.

Acer's new budget-focused Nitro laptops will be fully detailed during CES 2021 nextg week, but we know they'll pack the new Tiger Lake-H35 chips with a GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. The Nitro 5 (AN515-56-57YH) is the cheaper model, packing an Intel Core i5-11300H with 8GB of DDR4 and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

The Acer Nitro 5 will use a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS ComfyView display, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 (2x2), Bluetooth 5, a 57 Wh battery, HD webcam, and even dual microphones.

The slightly higher-end Nitro 5 (AN515-56-72KT) has a more powerful Intel Core i7-11370H processor, a beefed-up 16GB of RAM, and the same 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD. It also uses the GeForce GTX 1650 4GB, but bumps the display up to a faster 144Hz refresh rate.