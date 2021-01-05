All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Samsung's flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra will run 120Hz at full QHD+ res

Samsung will use a QHD+ display rocking the full 120Hz refresh rate on its flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra, enthusiasts smile with glee.

Published Tue, Jan 5 2021 11:31 PM CST
Samsung's new Galaxy S21 family of smartphones will be launched on January 14, with the flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra shaping up really, really well.

The flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a 120Hz refresh rate and full QHD+ resolution, which you can have both enabled at the same time. Unlike the current flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra which forces you to choose either the native QHD+ resolution or 120Hz, you can't have both at the same time -- but you can on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung leaker @Universelce has now revealed the news with a screenshot explaining: "Galaxy S21 Ultra realizes WQHD+ resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate can be turned on at the same time".

The current Galaxy S20 Ultra can run its QHD+ display at 120Hz from a technical perspective, the hardware can do it -- but Samsung locked it away. It's now unlocking that with the next-gen Galaxy S21 Ultra it seems.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

