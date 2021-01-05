All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Cyberpunk 2077 loses 79% of its players on Steam since launch

Cyberpunk 2077 has bled out a huge 79% of its player base on Steam since launch, a number 3X faster than The Witcher from 2015.

Published Tue, Jan 5 2021 7:12 PM CST
Cyberpunk 2077 made some major headlines when it had the most concurrent Steam users EVER for a paid game, with a peak player count of just over 1 million on Steam at once. But now? Now that has fallen by a whopping 79%...

Githyp is behind the Cyberpunk 2077 numbers, with the game struggling to crack 250,000 -- and at the time of writing was sitting just shy of 119,000 players on Steam. The average daily high is dropping, at 493,000 or so -- while it still has an 8.07% share of players on Steam playing Cyberpunk 2077.

But this isn't strange for a single player game, as it won't have as many returning players jumping back in for 'just another round'. Most players would finish Cyberpunk 2077 in under a couple of weeks, hell under a few days if you were playing it all day every day for days in a row -- which many gamers, including myself, do.

NEWS SOURCE:githyp.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

