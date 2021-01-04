All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Epic Games buys a MASSIVE 980,000 square feet shopping mall for new HQ

Epic Games pulls an Apple and plans to make a game development campus out of a huge 980,000 square foot shopping mall complex.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jan 4 2021 6:15 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Billion-dollar gaming titan Epic Games is planning major expansions in its home city of Cary, North Carolina.

Epic Games buys a MASSIVE 980,000 square feet shopping mall for new HQ 233 | TweakTown.com

Today Epic Games announced that it purchased a huge 980,000 square feet shopping mall for its future headquarters. Epic will transform the 87-acre Cary Towne Center into a fully-fledged game dev campus and HQ by 2024, and will be a major centerpiece for the company's hometown.

The deal is a win-win for everyone involved. The realtor sold the ailing mall, which suffered as multiple retail chains left, Epic Games gets a new HQ, and the Town of Cary, N.C. has a new tech hub that should create jobs over the next few years.

Exact details on the buyout remain unclear, and we don't know how much Epic spent on the mall purchase. We may actually see a physical Epic Games Store at some point...

Buy at Amazon

Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle (PS4)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$48.99
$46.24$40.00$59.97
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/4/2021 at 5:56 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:epicgames.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.