All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Samsung confirms it'll unveil next-gen smartphones on January 14

Samsung teases its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event kicks off on January 14, where it will be unveiling new flagship smartphones.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jan 3 2021 9:41 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We knew it was coming but now we have an exact date and time: Samsung will be hosting its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on January 14 at 10AM EST or 7AM PST -- virtually, of course.

Samsung teases its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event: "Over the past year, mobile technology has taken center stage in everyday life as people are working remotely and spending more time at home. The accelerated transition to a mobile-first world brings with it the need for devices that can transform everyday life into an extraordinary experience".

We should expect to see Samsung unveil a bunch of new devices, which will be led by the new Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and the new Galaxy S21 Ultra. We should also see a new release and improved wireless Galaxy Buds, which will take a few swings at Apple and their AirPods, and newly-released AirPods Max headphones.

Samsung confirms it'll unveil next-gen smartphones on January 14 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Factory Unlocked (SM-N986UZNAXAA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1299.99
$1299.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/3/2021 at 9:11 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.samsung.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.