Samsung confirms it'll unveil next-gen smartphones on January 14

We knew it was coming but now we have an exact date and time: Samsung will be hosting its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on January 14 at 10AM EST or 7AM PST -- virtually, of course.

Samsung teases its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event: "Over the past year, mobile technology has taken center stage in everyday life as people are working remotely and spending more time at home. The accelerated transition to a mobile-first world brings with it the need for devices that can transform everyday life into an extraordinary experience".

We should expect to see Samsung unveil a bunch of new devices, which will be led by the new Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and the new Galaxy S21 Ultra. We should also see a new release and improved wireless Galaxy Buds, which will take a few swings at Apple and their AirPods, and newly-released AirPods Max headphones.