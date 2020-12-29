All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This new Cyberpunk 2077 mod improves ray tracing performance

Cyberpunk 2077 ray tracing performance can be improved with the new 'Optimized Raytracing Setting' mod for GeForce RTX owners.

Published Tue, Dec 29 2020 9:26 PM CST
Let's face it: you need all of the performance that you can get from your system in Cyberpunk 2077 -- especially if you want ray tracing enabled.

The new Cyberpunk 2077 mod is called "Optimized Raytracing Setting" for the PC version of the game, and wants to make the game playable with ray tracing on by adjusting settings. You'll have to play around with it yourself to see what kind of performance gains -- if any -- that you'll get out of Cyberpunk 2077.

Modder 'Romelsalwi' explains: "This mod is made with an intention to make the game playable with RT settings. I did a little reading around and come up with these settings. If anyone can help me understand ray tracing settings in depth, I'm all ears and looking forward to optimize the experience further".

-Download and run at your own risk-

INSTALLATION: Copy the file in Cyberpunk 2077engineconfigplatformpc. To UNINSTALL simply delete the file.

  • You can download the Optimized Raytracing Setting mod right here.
Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

