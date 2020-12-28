There will be another global pandemic, WHO chief warns every country

The World Health Organization chief has warned every country that COVID-19 won't be the last pandemic, and there will be another.

The director of the World Health Organization has warned the coronavirus pandemic won't be the last pandemic the Earth sees.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that the coronavirus pandemic "will not be the last pandemic", and that countries around the world should be preparing now to "prevent, detect, and mitigate emergencies of all kinds, whether they be naturally occurring epidemics or deliberate events."

Tedros suggests that investments in public health, along with an "all-of-government, all-of-society, one health approach" will assist countries into reacting to global health crises that happen in the future. Additionally, Tedros states that "If we fail to prepare, we are preparing to fail", then explains that the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board concluded that the world "remains dangerously unprepared for a global pandemic." If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

"History tells us his will not be the last pandemic, and epidemics are a fact of life," said Tedros.