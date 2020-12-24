All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Cyberpunk 2077 8MB save corruption glitch is now fixed on PC

CD Projekt RED fixes Cyberpunk 2077's terrible 8MB save corruption glitch, but it won't fix your existing corrupted saves.

Published Thu, Dec 24 2020 4:27 PM CST
PC gamers don't have to worry about corrupted their Cyberpunk 2077 saves any more.

Today CD Projekt RED rolled out Hotfix 1.06 for Cyberpunk 2077 and stamped out one of the game's most annoying glitches: Save game corruption. Before the patch, Cyberpunk 2077 saves on PC would get corrupted if they exceeded 8MB in size. These saves became broken and couldn't be loaded and were essentially dead weight--no matter how much time you had spent, if your save went past 8MB it was unrecoverable.

The new update squashes the bug and prevents new or existing saves from being corrupted. Sadly, any saves that were already corrupted before the update are permanently lost and can't be altered. This only works for any saves that weren't affected.

"Removed the 8 MB save file size limit. Note: this won't fix save files corrupted before the update," the patch notes read.

Cyberpunk 2077 has a long way before it's completely bug-free, though. A few pretty heavy glitches still remain, including crazy random ones like this.

NEWS SOURCE:cyberpunk.net

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

