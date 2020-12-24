The Nintendo Switch used to look kind of like a PSP
Nintendo's early concepts for the Switch handheld-console hybrid system were pretty strange and rather uncomfortable looking.
More of Nintendo's internal documents have leaked out, showing what the Switch used to look like.
Nintendo's very early Switch concept design was pretty weird. The system was basically a PSP with a big screen and analog sticks set into the screen. The sticks were on the screen, not outside of the screen, making for a rather strange setup. It matches some of the early concept designs that leaked out with button-less touchpads with dual analog sticks.
These slides were from 2014 presentations, back when the Switch only had 1GB of RAM and would play 3DS games. That would've been a huge momentum-push for the Switch but would also cause significant issues with the system's more modern development infrastructure. Put simply, if the Switch used this lower-end hardware and played 3DS games, it wouldn't be able to carry the platform forward and allow more ports; releases like the Witcher 3 and Doom Eternal would be impossible.