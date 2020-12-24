All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The Nintendo Switch used to look kind of like a PSP

Nintendo's early concepts for the Switch handheld-console hybrid system were pretty strange and rather uncomfortable looking.

Published Thu, Dec 24 2020 6:55 PM CST
More of Nintendo's internal documents have leaked out, showing what the Switch used to look like.

Nintendo's very early Switch concept design was pretty weird. The system was basically a PSP with a big screen and analog sticks set into the screen. The sticks were on the screen, not outside of the screen, making for a rather strange setup. It matches some of the early concept designs that leaked out with button-less touchpads with dual analog sticks.

These slides were from 2014 presentations, back when the Switch only had 1GB of RAM and would play 3DS games. That would've been a huge momentum-push for the Switch but would also cause significant issues with the system's more modern development infrastructure. Put simply, if the Switch used this lower-end hardware and played 3DS games, it wouldn't be able to carry the platform forward and allow more ports; releases like the Witcher 3 and Doom Eternal would be impossible.

