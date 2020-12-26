All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Merry Christmas from Blizzard: Overwatch is free to play until Jan 4

Blizzard makes Overwatch totally free-to-play through to January 4, 2021 -- while the Overwatch Legendary Edition is on sale.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Dec 26 2020 9:58 PM CST
Overwatch is free-to-play through until January 4, 2021 -- a big gift to gamers from Blizzard as normally the free-to-play periods are a couple of days or a weekend, not two entire weeks.

Merry Christmas from Blizzard: Overwatch is free to play until Jan 4 02 | TweakTown.com

This will include full access to the game in its trial version state, with all of the heroes and game modes that Overwatch has to offer. Even better, is that any progress you make leading up to January 4 will be carried over into the game if you choose to buy it.

Blizzard is also discounting Overwatch right now, with The Overwatch Legendary Edition at 50% off down to $20 from $40 while the normal standard edition is 25% off at $15, down from $20.

NEWS SOURCE:us.shop.battle.net

