All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Cyberpunk 2077 mod adds new cinematic RTX preset, and more

Cyberpunk 2077's new mod 'Enable Cinematic_RTX' unlocks a totally new ray tracing preset called Cinematic RTX with new details.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 22 2020 10:32 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

If you've been playing around with Cyberpunk 2077 or reading about it, you'll know there are mods out for the game with a new one dropping called Cinematic RTX.

Cyberpunk 2077 mod adds new cinematic RTX preset, and more 236 | TweakTown.com

The new Cinematic RTX mod for Cyberpunk 2077 is a new ray tracing preset, which tweaks LOD, lighting, and Ambient Occlusion. The modder says this is a not a reshade preset, and that it'll use around 2GB more VRAM. There are some instructions to get it working, and side-by-side screenshots.

You can grab the Cinematic RTX mod here

Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077: The Complete Official Guide-Collector's Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$35.99
$35.99$26.90$35.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/22/2020 at 7:38 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.