Cyberpunk 2077 mod adds new cinematic RTX preset, and more

If you've been playing around with Cyberpunk 2077 or reading about it, you'll know there are mods out for the game with a new one dropping called Cinematic RTX.

The new Cinematic RTX mod for Cyberpunk 2077 is a new ray tracing preset, which tweaks LOD, lighting, and Ambient Occlusion. The modder says this is a not a reshade preset, and that it'll use around 2GB more VRAM. There are some instructions to get it working, and side-by-side screenshots.

You can grab the Cinematic RTX mod here