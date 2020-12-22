Cyberpunk 2077 mod adds new cinematic RTX preset, and more
Cyberpunk 2077's new mod 'Enable Cinematic_RTX' unlocks a totally new ray tracing preset called Cinematic RTX with new details.
@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 22 2020 10:32 PM CST
If you've been playing around with Cyberpunk 2077 or reading about it, you'll know there are mods out for the game with a new one dropping called Cinematic RTX.
The new Cinematic RTX mod for Cyberpunk 2077 is a new ray tracing preset, which tweaks LOD, lighting, and Ambient Occlusion. The modder says this is a not a reshade preset, and that it'll use around 2GB more VRAM. There are some instructions to get it working, and side-by-side screenshots.
You can grab the Cinematic RTX mod here
