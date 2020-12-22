XPG SPECTRIX S20G M.2 SSD: 2.5GB/sec reads with slick RGB stylin'

XPG SPECTRIX S20G PCIe SSD has read speeds of up to 2.5GB/sec (2500MB/sec) while it also looks great, RGB lighting + value price.

XPG has just unveiled its new XPG SPECTRIX S20G PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 SSD, which by name alone might sound like yet another M.2 SSD -- but the RGB lighting sets it apart.

XPG's new SPECTRIX S20G PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 comes in 500GB and 1TB capacities, with reads speeds of up to 2.5GB/sec (2500MB/sec) and write speeds of up to 1.8GB/sec (1800MB/sec). If you're looking for a new upgrade in storage for your gaming PC, then the XPG SPECTRIX S20G PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 is a fine choice.

You're not going to see 7GB/sec+ from the likes of a bleeding edge M.2 SSD from Sabrent, but 2.5GB/sec is enough for the majority of gamers. There's no pricing just yet, or no ETA -- but I'm sure it will be detailed soon.