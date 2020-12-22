All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

XPG SPECTRIX S20G M.2 SSD: 2.5GB/sec reads with slick RGB stylin'

XPG SPECTRIX S20G PCIe SSD has read speeds of up to 2.5GB/sec (2500MB/sec) while it also looks great, RGB lighting + value price.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 22 2020 9:26 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

XPG has just unveiled its new XPG SPECTRIX S20G PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 SSD, which by name alone might sound like yet another M.2 SSD -- but the RGB lighting sets it apart.

XPG SPECTRIX S20G M.2 SSD: 2.5GB/sec reads with slick RGB stylin' 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

XPG's new SPECTRIX S20G PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 comes in 500GB and 1TB capacities, with reads speeds of up to 2.5GB/sec (2500MB/sec) and write speeds of up to 1.8GB/sec (1800MB/sec). If you're looking for a new upgrade in storage for your gaming PC, then the XPG SPECTRIX S20G PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 is a fine choice.

You're not going to see 7GB/sec+ from the likes of a bleeding edge M.2 SSD from Sabrent, but 2.5GB/sec is enough for the majority of gamers. There's no pricing just yet, or no ETA -- but I'm sure it will be detailed soon.

Buy at Amazon

XPG S40G 256GB RGB 3D NAND PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe 1.3 M.2 (AS40G-256GT-C)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.99
$49.99$49.99$54.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/22/2020 at 7:16 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.