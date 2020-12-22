All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Dirt 5 update improves visuals, 120FPS mode on Xbox Series X included

Dirt 5 has 'general visual and performance improvements' in new update, but visual improvement for 120FPS mode on Xbox Series X.

Published Tue, Dec 22 2020 8:22 PM CST
Codemasters has just pushed out the v2.00 update for Dirt 5, which has the new 'Snow Limits' free content pack, and some tasty improvements for the 120FPS mode on Xbox Series X.

The new Dirt 5 update includes new Playgrounds items, new liveries, new Ice Breaker circuit, new customization options and the included option of Snow conditions in Playgrounds all added. The patch includes wheel support on the PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles including major brands like Thrustmaster, Logitech, and Fanatec.

But it's the visual improvements for Dirt 5 in the v2.00 update that are of note with "Further general visual and performance improvements across the board, including visual updates to the 'Prioritise Frame Rate'/120hz mode on Xbox Series X".

There's much more going on inside of the update, but Dirt 5 now has improved graphics and performance across the board, as well as better graphics for the 120FPS mode on Xbox Series X. The Image Quality mode in Dirt 5 on the stock PS4 and Xbox One has some performance improvements, too.

'Snow Limits' Free Content Pack

  • New Playgrounds items, new liveries, new Ice Breaker circuit, new customization items and the option for Snowy conditions in Playgrounds all added, for free to all players

Wheel Support

  • Extensive selection of wheels supported for DIRT 5 across each platform, including Thrustmaster, Logitech and some Fanatec devices

Visual

  • Further general visual and performance improvements across the board, including visual updates to the 'Prioritize Frame Rate'/120hz mode on Xbox Series X
  • Further FPS improvements when using Image Quality mode on Xbox One and PS4
  • Fixed issues causing flickering lights during night-time events
  • PC: Further fixes for reports of crashes and startup issues
  • Fixed issue causing game freezes in the Career - Sponsors tab when selecting an Amplified Edition sponsor

Career

  • Fixes for crashes occurring at the beginning of some Career events for some players
  • Added option to listen back to previous podcast episodes from a playlist
  • Fixed visual bug in Career mode that shows the player earning more than the maximum amount of Stamps after completing Throwdowns

Online 

  • Technical changes made to the matchmaking process; search times for lobbies have been increased to improve the likelihood of live lobbies being found
  • Friends lobby size increased to eight players
  • Fixes for crashes occurring when exiting active multiplayer events

Split-Screen 

  • Fixed multiple bugs causing crashes and performances issues in split-screen play
  • Audio fixes for low volume in split-screen mode

Playgrounds 

  • Leaderboard display adjusted to show faster target times
  • Resolves occurrences of objects being available for the wrong event type

General

  • Amplified Edition entitlements fully unlocked for Amplified Edition pre-order players
  • PS5: Fixed issue with Trophies not unlocking. Any Trophies earned during this issue should unlock for players after completing one event
  • Further improvements made to AI behavior, particularly in races with large grids
  • Fixed instance of cars triggering a track reset incorrectly on Arizona - Merrick Butte location
  • Fixed issues causing crashes in the post-race menus
  • Sprint cars: changes made to handling model following community feedback
  • Display fixes for PS4/PS5 Trophy images and text
  • General stability and quality of life improvements across each platform to improve your experience
