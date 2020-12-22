Dirt 5 update improves visuals, 120FPS mode on Xbox Series X included

Dirt 5 has 'general visual and performance improvements' in new update, but visual improvement for 120FPS mode on Xbox Series X.

Codemasters has just pushed out the v2.00 update for Dirt 5, which has the new 'Snow Limits' free content pack, and some tasty improvements for the 120FPS mode on Xbox Series X.

The new Dirt 5 update includes new Playgrounds items, new liveries, new Ice Breaker circuit, new customization options and the included option of Snow conditions in Playgrounds all added. The patch includes wheel support on the PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles including major brands like Thrustmaster, Logitech, and Fanatec.

But it's the visual improvements for Dirt 5 in the v2.00 update that are of note with "Further general visual and performance improvements across the board, including visual updates to the 'Prioritise Frame Rate'/120hz mode on Xbox Series X".

There's much more going on inside of the update, but Dirt 5 now has improved graphics and performance across the board, as well as better graphics for the 120FPS mode on Xbox Series X. The Image Quality mode in Dirt 5 on the stock PS4 and Xbox One has some performance improvements, too.

'Snow Limits' Free Content Pack

New Playgrounds items, new liveries, new Ice Breaker circuit, new customization items and the option for Snowy conditions in Playgrounds all added, for free to all players

Wheel Support

Extensive selection of wheels supported for DIRT 5 across each platform, including Thrustmaster, Logitech and some Fanatec devices

Visual

Further general visual and performance improvements across the board, including visual updates to the 'Prioritize Frame Rate'/120hz mode on Xbox Series X

Further FPS improvements when using Image Quality mode on Xbox One and PS4

Fixed issues causing flickering lights during night-time events

PC: Further fixes for reports of crashes and startup issues

Fixed issue causing game freezes in the Career - Sponsors tab when selecting an Amplified Edition sponsor

Career

Fixes for crashes occurring at the beginning of some Career events for some players

Added option to listen back to previous podcast episodes from a playlist

Fixed visual bug in Career mode that shows the player earning more than the maximum amount of Stamps after completing Throwdowns

Online

Technical changes made to the matchmaking process; search times for lobbies have been increased to improve the likelihood of live lobbies being found

Friends lobby size increased to eight players

Fixes for crashes occurring when exiting active multiplayer events

Split-Screen

Fixed multiple bugs causing crashes and performances issues in split-screen play

Audio fixes for low volume in split-screen mode

Playgrounds

Leaderboard display adjusted to show faster target times

Resolves occurrences of objects being available for the wrong event type

General