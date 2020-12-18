Virtual Battlegrounds Season 2 gets dynamic weather, improved graphics

Virtual Battlegrounds from Cyber Dream just got an overhaul for Season 2, including better graphics and a dynamic weather system.

Virtual Battlegrounds Season 2 is a significant overhaul to the entire game. Cyber Dream revamped the visuals with improved vegetation and higher-quality 3D assets. The developer also incorporated a new dynamic weather system, which randomizes the weather conditions for each match. The possible weather conditions include overcast, sunset, full moon, thunderstorm, and sunny day.

Season 2 also introduces a new area to the Virtual Battlegrounds map. The newly added warehouse district gives players a space that requires new tactical strategies to survive. The new pump-action shotgun should help with the tight quarters inside the warehouses.

Virtual Battlegrounds Season 2 is available now on Steam. It supports all PC VR headsets that work on Steam VR.