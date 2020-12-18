All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Virtual Battlegrounds Season 2 gets dynamic weather, improved graphics

Virtual Battlegrounds from Cyber Dream just got an overhaul for Season 2, including better graphics and a dynamic weather system.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Fri, Dec 18 2020 5:07 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Cyber Dream, the developer behind VR battle royale game Virtual Battlegrounds, has just released season 2, which includes new weapons and a larger map, and introduces a dynamic weather system.

Virtual Battlegrounds Season 2 gets dynamic weather, improved graphics 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Virtual Battlegrounds Season 2 is a significant overhaul to the entire game. Cyber Dream revamped the visuals with improved vegetation and higher-quality 3D assets. The developer also incorporated a new dynamic weather system, which randomizes the weather conditions for each match. The possible weather conditions include overcast, sunset, full moon, thunderstorm, and sunny day.

Season 2 also introduces a new area to the Virtual Battlegrounds map. The newly added warehouse district gives players a space that requires new tactical strategies to survive. The new pump-action shotgun should help with the tight quarters inside the warehouses.

Virtual Battlegrounds Season 2 is available now on Steam. It supports all PC VR headsets that work on Steam VR.

Buy at Amazon

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Virtual Reality System

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$799.00
$799.00$899.99$899.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/18/2020 at 5:06 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:store.steampowered.com, cyberdreamvr.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.