Computex 2021 returns in physical form between June 1-4, 2021

Computex 2021 returns! Organizers announce Computex 2021 will be a physical event again, taking place in Taiwan in June 2021.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Dec 17 2020 4:14 AM CST
Computex returns in 2021, with the event organizers announcing that even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing will stop Computex from being a physical event in 2021.

Not only will there be a physical Computex in Taipei, Taiwan -- but it will be joined by an AI-based virtual tour, which definitely sounds interesting. Nothing can beat the feeling of being in-person in all that insanity, computer hardware, geeking out the entire time in that humidity, but in the beautiful country of Taiwan.

There's over 6 months between now and then, so I think we'll have to wait and see how things go in that time before things start getting locked in. TweakTown has been at every Computex for around 20 years now, and I personally have been to every single one between 2012-2019 and would've been there this year had the COVID-19 pandemic not wreaked havoc.

Computex 2021 will be the first to use AI to create a smart Online-Merge-Offline (OMO) exhibition platform, where it will be connecting the tech community "through an innovative model that breaks barriers and limitations".

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

