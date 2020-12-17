Computex 2021 returns in physical form between June 1-4, 2021

Computex returns in 2021, with the event organizers announcing that even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing will stop Computex from being a physical event in 2021.

Not only will there be a physical Computex in Taipei, Taiwan -- but it will be joined by an AI-based virtual tour, which definitely sounds interesting. Nothing can beat the feeling of being in-person in all that insanity, computer hardware, geeking out the entire time in that humidity, but in the beautiful country of Taiwan.

There's over 6 months between now and then, so I think we'll have to wait and see how things go in that time before things start getting locked in. TweakTown has been at every Computex for around 20 years now, and I personally have been to every single one between 2012-2019 and would've been there this year had the COVID-19 pandemic not wreaked havoc.

Computex 2021 will be the first to use AI to create a smart Online-Merge-Offline (OMO) exhibition platform, where it will be connecting the tech community "through an innovative model that breaks barriers and limitations".