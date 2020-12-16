All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

MegaDodo is sending 300 'blogger edition' DecaMove units to YouTubers

Deca is preparing 300 'Blogger Edition' DecMove locomotion controllers to send out to YouTubers to share their impressions.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Wed, Dec 16 2020 11:00 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Oded Daniel, one of the founders of Deca, the new VR company behind the upcoming DecaGear headset, revealed that his company is currently producing the first 300 units of the DecaMove locomotion system, and each one of them is destined for a reviewer.

MegaDodo is sending 300 'blogger edition' DecaMove units to YouTubers 01 | TweakTown.com

Deca is a new company in the VR hardware space, and it is trying hard to gain the trust of the VR community rapidly. The company has given several glimpses into the production process for the DecaGear headset and the DecaMove locomotion system, with multiple developer vlogs released on Twitter, Linked In and YouTube. The company recently showed a machine that prints circuits on PCBs as it prepares the DecaMove hardware for reviewers.

Daniel said the company is calling the first 300 units the "blogger edition" because each one of them is destined to go directly to VR influencers on YouTube. We've reached out to MegaDodo, and we're hoping to get one, too, so we can tell you all about it.

Daniel did not say when these first units would go out the door, but we've heard rumors that it could be before the end of the month.

Buy at Amazon

Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$299.00
$299.00$399.00$399.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/16/2020 at 10:31 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:linkedin.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.