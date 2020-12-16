All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Fortnite update adds 120FPS support for PlayStation, Xbox Series X/S

Fortnite's new v15.10 update adds Among Us style 'The Spy Within' mode, as well as 120FPS support for the next-gen consoles.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Dec 16 2020 1:39 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Epic Games has announced that with the new v15.10 patch coming to Fortnite that they're enabling 120FPS support for both Battle Royale and Creative modes in Fortnite for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Fortnite update adds 120FPS support for PlayStation, Xbox Series X/S 03 | TweakTown.com

You'll need to jump into the video settings in Fortnite and enable "120FPS mode" which will see both the flagship PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles dropping from their 4K resolution to 1440p -- but you'll get that silky smooth 120FPS goodness.

Epic adds that "shadow settings, postprocessing, and streaming distances are slightly reduced, but volumetric clouds, physical rim lighting, and high-quality shaders remain enabled". If you're gaming on the lower-end Xbox Series S console then you will experience 120FPS mode in 1080p (down from 1440p on the flagship Xbox Series X). Epic adds that "shadow resolution and other settings are reduced and volumetric clouds are disabled".

You will of course need a 120FPS display or TV hooked up to your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S console, but if you do you then you will soon be able to enjoy some super-smooth 120FPS gaming in Fortnite.

Buy at Amazon

LG 48 inch CX 4K Smart OLED TV (OLED48CXPUB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1496.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/16/2020 at 1:12 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:epicgames.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.