Fortnite update adds 120FPS support for PlayStation, Xbox Series X/S

Fortnite's new v15.10 update adds Among Us style 'The Spy Within' mode, as well as 120FPS support for the next-gen consoles.

Epic Games has announced that with the new v15.10 patch coming to Fortnite that they're enabling 120FPS support for both Battle Royale and Creative modes in Fortnite for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

You'll need to jump into the video settings in Fortnite and enable "120FPS mode" which will see both the flagship PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles dropping from their 4K resolution to 1440p -- but you'll get that silky smooth 120FPS goodness.

Epic adds that "shadow settings, postprocessing, and streaming distances are slightly reduced, but volumetric clouds, physical rim lighting, and high-quality shaders remain enabled". If you're gaming on the lower-end Xbox Series S console then you will experience 120FPS mode in 1080p (down from 1440p on the flagship Xbox Series X). Epic adds that "shadow resolution and other settings are reduced and volumetric clouds are disabled".

You will of course need a 120FPS display or TV hooked up to your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S console, but if you do you then you will soon be able to enjoy some super-smooth 120FPS gaming in Fortnite.