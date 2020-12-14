All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This chainsaw is being recalled because it can start on its own

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for a chainsaw that could be dangerous as it turns on by itself.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Dec 14 2020 8:04 AM CST
There is no doubt that chainsaws are a dangerous tool, and to have one turn on by itself when not intended can easily be seen as a potential safety hazard.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) there is one chainsaw out there that could turn itself on, and that is Black & Decker's Craftsman CMECSP610 10-inch corded chainsaws with pre-installed extension poles. In a new bulletin post on the CPSC, the recall has officially been made for 82,000 of these chainsaws.

The bulletin post says that the chainsaw can "start unexpectedly without operation of the switch when the extension cord adaptor is connected upside down, posing a laceration hazard." The company has asked consumers who own this chainsaw to stop using it immediately and contact Craftsman for a free repair kit. "Consumers should stop immediately using the recalled chain saws and contact Craftsman for a free repair kit." For more information on this recall, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:cpsc.gov, bgr.com

