All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs up for grabs!

Oculus brings Phase Sync frame timing technology to Quest SDK

Oculus brought Oculus Rift Phase Sync frame timing management technology to Quest to give developers dynamic performance control.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Tue, Dec 8 2020 10:39 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

This week, Oculus revealed to developers that its Phase Sync frame timing management technology is now available on Oculus Quest. The technology, created for the Oculus PC SDK, is now part of the Oculus Mobile SDK.

Oculus brings Phase Sync frame timing technology to Quest SDK 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Oculus created Phase Sync more than three years ago for the Oculus Rift platform. It gives the rendering pipeline dynamic control of frame timing to reduce positional latency and works in conjunction with Asynchronous Time Warp, another Oculus-specific latency reduction technology. Phase Sync helps limit positional latency by giving the application just enough time for each frame to render, and no more.

Oculus brings Phase Sync frame timing technology to Quest SDK 02 | TweakTown.com

When Oculus launched the original Quest, the mobile SDK used a fixed-latency approach, which gave each frame the same interval of time to complete. That worked fine when developer optimized their games for one set of hardware specifications, but with the Quest 2, that shortcut no longer works. Oculus said that Quest apps on Quest 2 often receive "early frames," which can cause framerate judder.

Oculus brings Phase Sync frame timing technology to Quest SDK 03 | TweakTown.com

Version 23 of the Oculus Mobile SDK incorporates the Phase Sync frame timing management technology. Oculus said it is an opt-in feature for developers in the SDK. Phase Sync is also supported in the latest UE4 and Unity releases. Once enabled, Phase Sync works automatically in the background without any intervention from the developer or user.

If you're interested in learning more, check out the documentation on the Oculus Developer blog.

Buy at Amazon

Oculus Quest 2 - Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 256 GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$399.00
$584.98$399.00$399.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/8/2020 at 10:37 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:developer.oculus.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.