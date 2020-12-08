World of Warcraft Shadowlands is the fastest-selling PC game EVER

Blizzard's new World of Warcraft Shadowlands expansion is the quickest-selling PC game of all time, breaking Diablo III's record.

Activision-Blizzard is on a roll. First Call of Duty broke $3 billion in revenues in 2020, and now Shadowlands is breaking sales records. Shadowlands sold more than 3.7 million copies in a single day's time, breaking Diablo III's previous record of 3.5 million.

WoW playtime is also up to new all-time highs: Gamers have spent more time playing the game in 2020 than any previous year in the last 10 years. Paid monthly and yearly subscriptions have also skyrocketed to 10-year highs in both the West and East regions. These engagement metrics are what Activision cares about most, especially with its monetization-driven live games.

Blizzard says more Shadowlands content will steadily release after launch via seasonal updates, complete with new quests and items as well as quality-of-life hotfixes.