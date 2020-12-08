All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs up for grabs!

World of Warcraft Shadowlands is the fastest-selling PC game EVER

Blizzard's new World of Warcraft Shadowlands expansion is the quickest-selling PC game of all time, breaking Diablo III's record.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Dec 8 2020 4:07 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

World of Warcraft Shadowlands is now the fastest-selling PC game in the history of the video games industry, Blizzard today confirmed.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands is the fastest-selling PC game EVER 88 | TweakTown.com

Activision-Blizzard is on a roll. First Call of Duty broke $3 billion in revenues in 2020, and now Shadowlands is breaking sales records. Shadowlands sold more than 3.7 million copies in a single day's time, breaking Diablo III's previous record of 3.5 million.

WoW playtime is also up to new all-time highs: Gamers have spent more time playing the game in 2020 than any previous year in the last 10 years. Paid monthly and yearly subscriptions have also skyrocketed to 10-year highs in both the West and East regions. These engagement metrics are what Activision cares about most, especially with its monetization-driven live games.

Blizzard says more Shadowlands content will steadily release after launch via seasonal updates, complete with new quests and items as well as quality-of-life hotfixes.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo III Eternal Collection - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.02
$29.02$29.02$30.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/8/2020 at 3:48 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:investor.activision.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.