Square Enix's new Project Athia RPG won't be on Xbox for 2 years

Sony continues grabbing timed exclusivity for Square Enix RPGs. First it was Final Fantasy VII, now it's a new action IP.

Sony's new PS5 games trailer confirmed some interesting news. Gran Turismo 7 will be exclusive to PS5, and Sony has paid for a huge 2-year console exclusivity deal with Project Athia. Square Enix's big new RPG won't be on Xbox for at least two years:

"In development for PS5. Also available on PC. Not available on other consoles until at least 24 months after release date," the trailer says. We already knew Project Athia was PlayStation timed exclusive, but we didn't know for how long. Usually this kind of marketing deal lasts for 6 months to 1 year, not 2 years.

Final Fantasy 16 will likewise come to PlayStation consoles first and Xbox systems second. However, both Project Athia and Final Fantasy 16 are also coming to PC too.

We don't know much about Project Athia other than it's an action RPG (think Final Fantasy XV on speed) and that it's built in the higher-end Luminous Engine.