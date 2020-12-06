All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
US viewers can watch a ton of James Bond movies for free on YouTube

YouTube and MGM have the first 19 movies in the legendary James Bond franchise in the 'Free to Watch' section for US viewers.

Published Sun, Dec 6 2020 8:26 PM CST
If you're stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or settling in for the holidays -- then you'll be glad to know that you can watch the first 19 movies in the James Bond franchise for free right now.

US viewers can watch a ton of James Bond movies for free on YouTube 01

Out of nowhere, the first 19 James Bond movies have been bundled into YouTube's "Free to Watch" section in the US. This means only US viewers can watch a bunch of different James Bond movies -- pretty much every single one without Daniel Craig -- for free right now.

You can go back and watch Pierce Brosnan in Goldeneye, living out the nostalgia of that movie and memories of playing Goldeneye 007 on the Nintendo 64. You could go back further and watch the older James Bond movies with Sean Connery in them as well, but if you want some of the newer James Bond movies starring Daniel Craig -- they aren't included.

You can view all the James Bond movies on YouTube Movies here.

  • Dr. No
  • From Russia with Love
  • Goldfinger
  • Thunderball
  • You Only Live Twice
  • On Her Majesty's Secret Service
  • Diamonds Are Forever
  • Never Say Never Again
  • Live and Let Die
  • The Man with the Golden Gun
  • The Spy who Loved Me
  • Moonraker
  • For Your Eyes Only
  • Octopussy
  • A View to a Kill
  • The Living Daylights
  • Licence to Kill
  • GoldenEye
  • Tomorrow Never Dies
  • The World is Not Enough
US viewers can watch a ton of James Bond movies for free on YouTube 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:slashfilm.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

