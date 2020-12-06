US viewers can watch a ton of James Bond movies for free on YouTube

YouTube and MGM have the first 19 movies in the legendary James Bond franchise in the 'Free to Watch' section for US viewers.

If you're stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or settling in for the holidays -- then you'll be glad to know that you can watch the first 19 movies in the James Bond franchise for free right now.

Out of nowhere, the first 19 James Bond movies have been bundled into YouTube's "Free to Watch" section in the US. This means only US viewers can watch a bunch of different James Bond movies -- pretty much every single one without Daniel Craig -- for free right now.

You can go back and watch Pierce Brosnan in Goldeneye, living out the nostalgia of that movie and memories of playing Goldeneye 007 on the Nintendo 64. You could go back further and watch the older James Bond movies with Sean Connery in them as well, but if you want some of the newer James Bond movies starring Daniel Craig -- they aren't included.

You can view all the James Bond movies on YouTube Movies here.