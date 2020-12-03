All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Black Ops Cold War is 145.8GB on PS5 without Warzone, 21% of SSD space

Treyarch's latest shooter is absolutely massive on next-gen consoles, and takes up roughly 21% of the PlayStation 5's SSD.

Published Thu, Dec 3 2020 2:01 PM CST
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War currently takes up a whopping 145.8GB on PS5 without Warzone installed. That's about 21% of the PS5's total SSD storage memory.

Earlier today I tried to install Red Dead Redemption 2, a huge 100GB+ game, on my PS5's internal SSD. I received a message that my PS5's SSD was full. I knew it'd happen eventually...but I didn't think it'd happen so fast. It turns out next-gen games are just as big as current-gen games, especially Black Ops Cold War.

The latest Call of Duty requires a huge 145.8GB with multiplayer and campaign installed...and that's without Warzone.

Doing a bit of math, I found that Cold War takes up over 20% of the console's total internal storage. The PS5 is advertised with a 825GB SSD, but the actual size after formatting and allocation is 667GB. That's with Astro's Playroom uninstalled.

The PS5's SSD fills up pretty fast. As you install more games, the PS5 allocates more storage for caching/quick-launch in a section called Other. This is reserved space for games and functionalities and can't be freed up. So it's not just games that're taking up storage space.

Luckily, Black Ops Cold War lets you uninstall various components of the game that you no longer want to play. If you're done with the campaign, you can uninstall it.

Most of the data is voice and dialog--this takes up over 80GB of the install space.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

