Sabrent will soon launch 16TB 2.5-inch SSD, world's largest laptop SSD

Sabrent is known for some of the world's very fastest storage products in the world, but now the company is making a gigantic 16TB (yes, 16 terabytes) of 2.5-inch SSD goodness.

You won't be breaching 550MB/sec on it -- from the dizzying heights of 7GB/sec on Sabrent's latest Rocket 4 Plus NVMe M.2 SSDs -- but you will have a huge 16TB of storage, where you just might be able to install Call of Duty -- not once, but twice!

As for what to expect out of the Sabrent 16TB 2.5-inch SSD, we will get up to 560MB/sec writes and 510MB/sec writes. Pricing is unknown right now, but don't expect it to be cheap!

Sabrent is a big fan of having constant world-first releases, with the world's first 4TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD earlier this year, the first with an 8TB NVMe M.2 SSD -- and now the huge 16TB 2.5-inch SSD that is on the way.