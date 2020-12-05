All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sabrent will soon launch 16TB 2.5-inch SSD, world's largest laptop SSD

Sabrent will soon have a new ultra-huge 16TB SSD for laptops, which will be the world's largest laptop SSD -- 16 terabytes!

Published Sat, Dec 5 2020 7:29 PM CST
Sabrent is known for some of the world's very fastest storage products in the world, but now the company is making a gigantic 16TB (yes, 16 terabytes) of 2.5-inch SSD goodness.

You won't be breaching 550MB/sec on it -- from the dizzying heights of 7GB/sec on Sabrent's latest Rocket 4 Plus NVMe M.2 SSDs -- but you will have a huge 16TB of storage, where you just might be able to install Call of Duty -- not once, but twice!

As for what to expect out of the Sabrent 16TB 2.5-inch SSD, we will get up to 560MB/sec writes and 510MB/sec writes. Pricing is unknown right now, but don't expect it to be cheap!

Sabrent is a big fan of having constant world-first releases, with the world's first 4TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD earlier this year, the first with an 8TB NVMe M.2 SSD -- and now the huge 16TB 2.5-inch SSD that is on the way.

