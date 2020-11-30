All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO!

Universal Studios and Nintendo built an AR Mario Kart ride in Japan

Nintendo and Universal Studios built a Nintendo theme park and the main attraction is an augmented reality Mario Kart ride.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Mon, Nov 30 2020 7:05 PM CST
Universal Studios Japan partnered with Nintendo to build a $580 million Nintendo theme park, and one of the main attractions is an interactive augmented reality Mario Kart ride.

Universal Studios and Nintendo built an AR Mario Kart ride in Japan 01 | TweakTown.com

Super Nintendo World is a new theme park slated to open next February in Osaka, Japan. The new park will be part of Universal Studios Japan and has been a work in progress for over 6-years. When the park finally opens, guests will get to experience life-size recreations of Nintendo's franchises, with one of the main attractions being an augmented reality Mario Kart experience.

Sadly, you won't have full control over the karts; the experience is on rails. However, it is a multiplayer experience, and there are two side-by-side tracks to give it a bit of a competitive element. The ride includes interactive buttons, and patrons will don an AR headset to get the full experience out of the ride.

The rest of the Super Nintendo World park will also have augmented elements. Nintendo designed an interactive AR game for guests to collect coins that are scattered around the park. Attendees will get Switch consoles to carry around the park to explore the virtual content.

Super Nintendo World was originally meant to open over the summer, but the Covid-19 pandemic pushed the project back by half a year and may delay the grand opening even further. The February 4 is tentative.

NEWS SOURCES:bloomberg.com, twitter.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

