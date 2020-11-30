All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Not every PS5 has the same fan--some are louder, some are quieter

How loud is your PS5? Sony is using different fans in PlayStation 5 consoles that vary in shape, design, and noise emission.

Published Mon, Nov 30 2020 6:41 PM CST
Turns out that not all PlayStation 5 fans are created equal, and there's already multiple console fan variants out in the wild.

Sony has invested tremendously into the PS5's cooling solution. The copper-aluminum vapor-chamber heat sink, the liquid metal cooling paste, and the huge 120mm dual-sided intake fan create a quiet and cool console when under load. But there's slight variations to this cooling solution--namely with the fan blades.

French website Les Numeriques has uncovered two different fans used in Sony's next-gen PS5. The fans both have different designs and noise levels.

One model (fan A) made the least amount of noise and clocks in at 39dBA with a more angular fan blade shape. This fan was mostly quiet.

The other model (Fan B) made slightly more noise at 43dBA with a more curved blade design. This model actually made a slight hissing and squeaking noise.

Of course you'll need to pop off your PS5's faceplate to see what fan you have. Fan B (the louder one) features more noticeable dots on the back plastic circle.

NEWS SOURCE:lesnumeriques.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

