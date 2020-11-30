Not every PS5 has the same fan--some are louder, some are quieter
How loud is your PS5? Sony is using different fans in PlayStation 5 consoles that vary in shape, design, and noise emission.
Turns out that not all PlayStation 5 fans are created equal, and there's already multiple console fan variants out in the wild.
Sony has invested tremendously into the PS5's cooling solution. The copper-aluminum vapor-chamber heat sink, the liquid metal cooling paste, and the huge 120mm dual-sided intake fan create a quiet and cool console when under load. But there's slight variations to this cooling solution--namely with the fan blades.
French website Les Numeriques has uncovered two different fans used in Sony's next-gen PS5. The fans both have different designs and noise levels.
One model (fan A) made the least amount of noise and clocks in at 39dBA with a more angular fan blade shape. This fan was mostly quiet.
The other model (Fan B) made slightly more noise at 43dBA with a more curved blade design. This model actually made a slight hissing and squeaking noise.
Of course you'll need to pop off your PS5's faceplate to see what fan you have. Fan B (the louder one) features more noticeable dots on the back plastic circle.
