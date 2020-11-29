All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO!
TRENDING NOW: Here's our Top 10 best handpicked Amazon Black Friday tech deals!

Uh, remember that MONOLITH in the Utah desert... yeah, it's gone?!

The monolith in the desert in southeastern Utah is gone, with an 'unknown party' taking the monolith on Friday night sometime.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Nov 29 2020 1:22 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Remember that tall, metallic monolith that came out of nowhere a few days ago and was discovered by during a sheep-counting expedition over the desert in southeastern Utah? Well, it's gone.

Uh, remember that MONOLITH in the Utah desert... yeah, it's gone?! 01 | TweakTown.com

The monolith went viral over the last few days, with people drawn to it for obvious reasons -- but the exact location was still secret. Well, people must have found it -- and it seems someone has taken it, or maybe aliens came down and grabbed it back and it was a giant UFO phone that uses the ground to charge?

Utah Bureau of Land Management said on Saturday "We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the 'monolith,' has been removed. The BLM did not remove the structure, which is considered private property".

It just makes me want to go and buy the 4K Blu-ray of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Buy at Amazon

2001: A Space Odyssey (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.96
$14.96$24.99$19.28
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/29/2020 at 1:22 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wcpo.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.