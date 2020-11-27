Black Friday: Up to 35% off on Corsair keyboards, mice, and headsets
Corsair has a bunch of top deals up for grabs at Amazon for its Black Friday sale with some gaming products up to 35% off.
@camwilmot
Published Fri, Nov 27 2020 12:21 PM CST
Are you looking to bag a bargain this Black Friday and want a gaming product from one of the biggest names in the game? Great, because Corsair has a bunch of its products on sale right now over at Amazon. Partners of gamers and geeks, take notice - you'll make your partner very happy putting one of the below products under the Christmas tree this year.
Corsair has deals on everything from cooling fans, headsets, mice, mouse pads, keyboards, cases, and more. The best deal is the K95 RGB Platinum mechanical gaming keyboard, which sees a big-time 35% off, bringing the usual price of $199.99 down to $129.99.
Gaming Keyboard Deals
- Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard ($129.99, was $199.99 - 35% off)
- Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard ($109.99, was $159.99 - 31% off)
- Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard ($173.99, was $199.99 - 13% off)
- Corsair K60 RGB Pro Low Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard ($79.99, was $109.99 - 27% off)
- Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard ($119.99, was $159.99 - 25% off)
Gaming Mice Deals
- Corsair Nightsword RGB ($59.99, was $79.99 - 25% off)
- Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless ($39.99, was $49.99 - 20% off)
- Corsair M55 RGB Pro ($30.99, was $39.99 - 23% off)
Gaming Headsets
- Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE Gaming Headset ($179.99, was $209.99 - 14% off)
- Corsair HS35 Stereo Gaming Headset ($29.99, was $39.99 - 25% off)
- Corsair Void ELITE USB Gaming/7.1 Surround Sound ($59.99, was $79.99 - 25% off)
Other Gaming Goodies
- Corsair MM350 PRO Premium Spill-Proof Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad ($26.99, was $39.99 - 33% off)
- Corsair MM500 Premium Gaming Mouse Pad ($41.99, was $49.99 - 16% off)
- Corsair MM350 Champion Series Premium Gaming Mouse Pad ($19.99, was $24.99 - 20% off)
- Corsair iCUE 465X RGB Mid-Tower Case ($114.99, was $149.99 - 23% off)
- Corsair iCUE QL120 RGB Triple Fan Kit with Lighting Node Core ($119.99, was $139.99 - 14% off)
