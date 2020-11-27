Black Friday: Up to 35% off on Corsair keyboards, mice, and headsets

Corsair has a bunch of top deals up for grabs at Amazon for its Black Friday sale with some gaming products up to 35% off.

Are you looking to bag a bargain this Black Friday and want a gaming product from one of the biggest names in the game? Great, because Corsair has a bunch of its products on sale right now over at Amazon. Partners of gamers and geeks, take notice - you'll make your partner very happy putting one of the below products under the Christmas tree this year.

Corsair has deals on everything from cooling fans, headsets, mice, mouse pads, keyboards, cases, and more. The best deal is the K95 RGB Platinum mechanical gaming keyboard, which sees a big-time 35% off, bringing the usual price of $199.99 down to $129.99.

Gaming Keyboard Deals

Gaming Mice Deals

Gaming Headsets

Other Gaming Goodies