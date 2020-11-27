All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Black Friday: Up to 35% off on Corsair keyboards, mice, and headsets

Corsair has a bunch of top deals up for grabs at Amazon for its Black Friday sale with some gaming products up to 35% off.

Published Fri, Nov 27 2020 12:21 PM CST
Are you looking to bag a bargain this Black Friday and want a gaming product from one of the biggest names in the game? Great, because Corsair has a bunch of its products on sale right now over at Amazon. Partners of gamers and geeks, take notice - you'll make your partner very happy putting one of the below products under the Christmas tree this year.

Corsair has deals on everything from cooling fans, headsets, mice, mouse pads, keyboards, cases, and more. The best deal is the K95 RGB Platinum mechanical gaming keyboard, which sees a big-time 35% off, bringing the usual price of $199.99 down to $129.99.

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (CH-9109010-NA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$119.99
$119.99$126.91$128.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/27/2020 at 12:23 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

