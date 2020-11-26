All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO!
TRENDING NOW: Here's our Top 10 best handpicked Amazon Black Friday tech deals!

Future XR hardware will read your thoughts with OpenBCI's Galea

OpenBCI revlead a brain-computer interface platform for AR and VR devices called Galea. It uses biometrics to read your thoughts.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Thu, Nov 26 2020 11:13 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

OpenBCI, a biotech company based in Brooklyn, NY, recently revealed Galea, a brain-computer interface that integrates into AR and VR headsets.

Future XR hardware will read your thoughts with OpenBCI's Galea 01 | TweakTown.com

OpenBCI created the open-source brain-computer interface, which enables computers to interpret your thoughts. Now the company is working on bringing that technology to AR and VR devices.

The Galea platform integrates several biometric devices, including EEG, EMG, EDA, PPG, and eye-tracking sensors. It will give developers time-locked access to pull the data into game engines to enable thought-based interactions in AR and VR experiences.

OpenBCI said that it developed the Galea platform to integrate with existing AR and VR devices, but it didn't explain how that would work. From the illustration the company released, it appears that Galea is hardware that you would wear under a headset. The full platform also includes a software layer for interpreting the biometric responses.

OpenBCI didn't get into specifics about the Galea hardware or software, but a statement on the company's community page suggests we'll learn more early next year.

"Galea is the result of OpenBCI's six years of experience at the center of consumer neurotech. We've listened to your feedback and watched as members of the community have developed integrations between our products and head-mounted displays. For the last 2+ years, our amazing team of engineers and designers has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to bring this device to you. We look forward to introducing them and sharing the Galea story in more detail over the coming months."

Buy at Amazon

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Virtual Reality System

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$799.00
$899.99$899.99$899.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/26/2020 at 10:33 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:openbci.com, roadtovr.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Buyer Guides
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.