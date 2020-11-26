Future XR hardware will read your thoughts with OpenBCI's Galea

OpenBCI, a biotech company based in Brooklyn, NY, recently revealed Galea, a brain-computer interface that integrates into AR and VR headsets.

OpenBCI created the open-source brain-computer interface, which enables computers to interpret your thoughts. Now the company is working on bringing that technology to AR and VR devices.

The Galea platform integrates several biometric devices, including EEG, EMG, EDA, PPG, and eye-tracking sensors. It will give developers time-locked access to pull the data into game engines to enable thought-based interactions in AR and VR experiences.

OpenBCI said that it developed the Galea platform to integrate with existing AR and VR devices, but it didn't explain how that would work. From the illustration the company released, it appears that Galea is hardware that you would wear under a headset. The full platform also includes a software layer for interpreting the biometric responses.

OpenBCI didn't get into specifics about the Galea hardware or software, but a statement on the company's community page suggests we'll learn more early next year.