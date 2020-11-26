3DMark updated, new UI and new 'Estimated Game Performance' feature

UL Benchmarks have just pushed out a new update for 3DMark that tweaks the UI and gives benchmarkers and tweakers a new Results tab -- but there's something more interesting here.

That would be the new Estimated Game Performance feature, which extrapolates your 3DMark score that you've just run -- with real-world game performance in just 5 games for now. The extrapolated 3DMark score provides an estimated game performance number for Apex Legends, Battlefield V, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto V, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

3DMark will use its score, then you select the game you want estimated performance from -- and it will spit out an estimated FPS in that desired game. It isn't perfect, but it's close -- it'll be interesting to see where this goes in the future from UL.