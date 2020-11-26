All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO!
TRENDING NOW: Here's our Top 10 best handpicked Amazon Black Friday tech deals!

3DMark updated, new UI and new 'Estimated Game Performance' feature

UL Benchmarks updates 3DMark with flashy new Results tab, and a new Estimated Game Performance feature for real-world game perf.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Nov 26 2020 9:43 PM CST
UL Benchmarks have just pushed out a new update for 3DMark that tweaks the UI and gives benchmarkers and tweakers a new Results tab -- but there's something more interesting here.

3DMark updated, new UI and new 'Estimated Game Performance' feature

That would be the new Estimated Game Performance feature, which extrapolates your 3DMark score that you've just run -- with real-world game performance in just 5 games for now. The extrapolated 3DMark score provides an estimated game performance number for Apex Legends, Battlefield V, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto V, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

3DMark will use its score, then you select the game you want estimated performance from -- and it will spit out an estimated FPS in that desired game. It isn't perfect, but it's close -- it'll be interesting to see where this goes in the future from UL.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

