COLORFUL unveils iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune OC-V Liquid Cooled

COLORFUL reveals its new iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune OC-V -- with an all-in-one (AIO) liquid closed-loop cooler (CLC).

Published Thu, Nov 26 2020 8:28 PM CST
COLORFUL has just announced its new flagship iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune OC-V, which packs an all-in-one (AIO) liquid closed-loop cooler (CLC). Check it out:

The company is using a beefy 26-phase (14 + 8 + 4) VRM solution that chews power down from its 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, while COLORFUL has factory overclocked GPU speeds of up to 1755MHz boost (1695MHz reference) and stock 19.5Gbps GDDR6X memory.

The CLC itself keeps the GA102 GPU, GDDR6X memory chips, and VRM cool -- with a 240mm x 120mm radiator that COLORFUL dons with ARGB LED illuminated fans on the card and AIO radiator.

COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune OC-V is a dual-slot card, with a dual-BIOS with a price that should be upwards of $2000.

