Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO!

Here's the best tech deals at Best Buy for Cyber Monday, up to 50% off

Best Buy has a bunch of ridiculous deals for the Cyber Monday price slash. Here's are some of the best deals we could find!

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Nov 30 2020 7:07 AM CST
It's that time of year again, deals are spilling out of every retailer, and now Best Buy has joined in on the action by announcing some crazy Cyber Monday deals.

Best Buy has revealed a large selection of amazing deals for a variety of different electronics. The company has slashed prices on items such as TVs, laptops, vacuum cleaners, phones, headphones, Chromebooks, gaming laptops, gaming monitors, and more.

In the entirety of this article, you will find each of the best-discounted items. It should be noted that these deals are scheduled to begin on November 28th - Cyber Monday. Get your wallets ready because Black Friday and Cyber Monday seem to be ridiculous this year. Check out the awesome deals below, and happy shopping!

Top Offers for Cyber Week starting on November 28th:

Here's the best tech deals at Best Buy for Cyber Monday, up to 50% off 01 | TweakTown.com

TCL 55" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV - Save $200 - Now $199.99 (50% off)

Here's the best tech deals at Best Buy for Cyber Monday, up to 50% off 06 | TweakTown.com

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11" MTK 2-in-1 11.6" Touch Screen Chromebook - Save $100 - Now $179 (35% off)

Here's the best tech deals at Best Buy for Cyber Monday, up to 50% off 11 | TweakTown.com

Samsung 70" Class 6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV - Save $220 - Now $529.99 (29% off)

Here's the best tech deals at Best Buy for Cyber Monday, up to 50% off 12 | TweakTown.com

Samsung 82" Class 8 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV - Save $600 - Now $1199.99 (33% off)

Here's the best tech deals at Best Buy for Cyber Monday, up to 50% off 13 | TweakTown.com

Sony 65" Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV - Save $1000 - Now $1799.99 (35% off)

Here's the best tech deals at Best Buy for Cyber Monday, up to 50% off 14 | TweakTown.com

HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 13.3" Touchscreen Laptop - Save $250 - Now $749.99 (25% off)

Here's the best tech deals at Best Buy for Cyber Monday, up to 50% off 15 | TweakTown.com

Madden NFL 21 - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 - Save $32 - Now $27.99 (41% off)

Here's the best tech deals at Best Buy for Cyber Monday, up to 50% off 16 | TweakTown.com

Sonos Move Smart Portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Speaker with Alexa and Google Assistant - Save $100 - Now $299.99 (25% off)

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

