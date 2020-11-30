Here's the best tech deals at Best Buy for Cyber Monday, up to 50% off
Best Buy has a bunch of ridiculous deals for the Cyber Monday price slash. Here's are some of the best deals we could find!
@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Nov 30 2020 7:07 AM CST
It's that time of year again, deals are spilling out of every retailer, and now Best Buy has joined in on the action by announcing some crazy Cyber Monday deals.
Best Buy has revealed a large selection of amazing deals for a variety of different electronics. The company has slashed prices on items such as TVs, laptops, vacuum cleaners, phones, headphones, Chromebooks, gaming laptops, gaming monitors, and more.
In the entirety of this article, you will find each of the best-discounted items. It should be noted that these deals are scheduled to begin on November 28th - Cyber Monday. Get your wallets ready because Black Friday and Cyber Monday seem to be ridiculous this year. Check out the awesome deals below, and happy shopping!
Top Offers for Cyber Week starting on November 28th:
TCL 55" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV - Save $200 - Now $199.99 (50% off)
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11" MTK 2-in-1 11.6" Touch Screen Chromebook - Save $100 - Now $179 (35% off)
Samsung 70" Class 6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV - Save $220 - Now $529.99 (29% off)
Samsung 82" Class 8 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV - Save $600 - Now $1199.99 (33% off)
Sony 65" Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV - Save $1000 - Now $1799.99 (35% off)
HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 13.3" Touchscreen Laptop - Save $250 - Now $749.99 (25% off)
Madden NFL 21 - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 - Save $32 - Now $27.99 (41% off)
Sonos Move Smart Portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Speaker with Alexa and Google Assistant - Save $100 - Now $299.99 (25% off)
Newsletter Subscription