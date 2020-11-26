Best Buy Black Friday tech deals: save up to $200 on a MacBook Air

Black Friday is closing in, and now Best Buy has announced a bunch of ridiculous deals for a range of technology products.

The sales madness is about to kick off, and now Best Buy has joined the already long list of retailers who have announced early discounts on specific items.

Best Buy has announced a long list of technology items that have all had their prices slashed. Best Buy deals for these items will begin on Thanksgiving, and some of the items include MacBook Air's, iPad's, wireless earbuds, vacuum cleaners, and cameras.

If you are interested in purchasing any of these discounted items, links can be found below with the amount you will be saving. Something to note - Black Friday and Cyber Monday are yet to arrive, so some of these items could be discounted more in the coming days. Happy shopping!

Top Offers for Black Friday starting on Thanksgiving:

Apple MacBook Air - Save up to $200

Apple iPad 10.2" - Save up to $70

JLab Audio Epic Air Sport ANC True Wireless Earbuds - Save $50 - Now $49.99

Insignia 50" Smart Fire TV Edition - Save $200 - Now $149.99

Dyson V10 Animal or V10 Animal Pro - Save $150 - Now $349.99

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer - Save $300 - Now $199.99

GoPro Hero9 Black 5K Waterproof Action Camera - Save $50 - Now $399.99