Custom Radeon RX 6800 launch a BIG mess, WAY less units than Ampere!

The embargo NDA for custom Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 graphics cards has lifted, and there are barely any reviews.

AMD launched its new Big Navi graphics cards a couple of weeks ago, with our review on the Radoen RX 6800 XT here and our review on the Radeon RX 6800 here -- what about custom cards?

Well, I've got 3 different AIBs with a custom Radeon RX 6800 XT on their way to me -- with 1 of those turning up tomorrow, hopefully. I'm not the only reviewer without a card it seems, as it is more common than I thought with a trickle of cards making it into the hands of reviewers.

But it's not only the lack of cards for reviewers, it's the fact that they are not available to buy anywhere right now -- and there's an even bigger reason for that: some reviewers aren't even being provided with final pricing for the custom Radeon RX 6800 XT. It's hard to write your final thoughts and recommendations without pricing.

What triggered this was VideoCardz and its custom Radeon RX 6800 XT Roundup -- of which there are not many at all.