Square Enix now allows developers to work from home, permanently

Square Enix is fully embracing the world of working from home, and while COVID-19 was the driving force -- it also wants to use the WFM policy to increase efficiency and morale.

The company explains it all in a lengthy press release, with Square Enix President and Representative Director Yosuke Matsuda writes that the company will "officially offer a permanent work-from-home program to all executive officers and employees as of December 1, 2020".

Instead of other companies that need to have their core business done on-site and simply estbalish work from home routines, Square Enix is stepping right into it. The company will "establish it as a permanent and core program among the working styles it accommodates. In so doing, the Company hopes not only to create a flexible and diverse working environment, but also to further bolster productivity and help employees achieve the optimal work-life balance".

"The Company had for some time been exploring options for enabling greater flexibility in working styles when the COVID-19 outbreak occurred. In response, the Company implemented a series of measures starting in February 2020 that included enabling work from home, staggered working hours, and online conferencing".

"Following a sustained period with these measures in place, the Company conducted a survey in June that demonstrated that roughly 80% of employees had a positive view of work from home. The Company also carefully considered a wide range of opinions from businesses as diverse as games, publication, and music regarding the practicality of work from home. This program was finalized based on those considerations. By enabling the option of monthly status changes rather than establishing blanket rules regarding who works from home and who from the office, the Company has designed a program that should be highly satisfactory both to those performing duties and those managing them".