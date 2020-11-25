All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Early Black Friday deals discount Kingston HyperX RAM by up to 28%

Black Friday is closing in, and Amazon have already kicked things off early with discounts to a range of Kingston RAM modules.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Nov 25 2020 8:09 AM CST
Black Friday sales have already kicked off, and if you think your PC is in need of a RAM upgrade, then you are in luck because Amazon has slashed Kingston HyperX RAM prices.

Early Black Friday deals discount Kingston HyperX RAM by up to 28% 150 | TweakTown.com
Black Friday is only a few days away, and as expected, Amazon has already started the discounting madness off strong with discounts of up to 31% off on Kingston HyperX memory and storage. The sales are already getting crazy for Black Friday. Expect similar deals like these for more PC products in the coming days.

In this post, you will find some of the best discounted Kingston HyperX products. Additionally, each of the products will show its original listing price, discounted price, and amount saved. It should be noted that Cyber Monday is right around the corner, so keep an eye out for future deals posts in the coming days.

Kingston HyperX Deals

Kingston 250GB A2000 M.2 2280 Nvme Internal SSD PCIe Up to 2000MB/S

Early Black Friday deals discount Kingston HyperX RAM by up to 28% 01 | TweakTown.com
  • List Price: $44.99
  • With Deal: $35.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $9.00 (20%)

HyperX Fury 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 CL16 DIMM (Kit of 2) Black XMP Desktop Memory HX432C16FB3K2/32

Early Black Friday deals discount Kingston HyperX RAM by up to 28% 02 | TweakTown.com
  • List Price: $141.99
  • With Deal: $119.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $22.00 (15%)

Kingston 128GB DataTraveler 100 G3 USB 3.0 100MB/s Read, 10MB/s Write (DT100G3/128GB)

Early Black Friday deals discount Kingston HyperX RAM by up to 28% 03 | TweakTown.com
  • List Price: $19.99
  • With Deal: $17.85 FREE Scheduled Delivery
  • You Save: $2.14 (11%)

HyperX Fury 32GB 3466MHz DDR4 CL16 DIMM (Kit of 2) Black XMP Desktop Memory HX434C16FB3K2/32

Early Black Friday deals discount Kingston HyperX RAM by up to 28% 04 | TweakTown.com
  • List Price: $198.99
  • With Deal: $142.99 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
  • You Save: $56.00 (28%)

HyperX Fury 16GB 3000MHz DDR4 CL15 DIMM (Kit of 2) 1Rx8 RGB XMP Desktop Memory HX430C15FB3AK2/16

Early Black Friday deals discount Kingston HyperX RAM by up to 28% 05 | TweakTown.com
  • List Price: $95.99
  • With Deal: $71.99 FREE Scheduled Delivery
  • You Save: $24.00 (25%)

Kingston 64GB microSDHC Canvas Select Plus 100MB/s Read A1 Class 10 UHS-I 3-Pack Memory Card + Adapter (SDCS2/64GB-3P1A)

Early Black Friday deals discount Kingston HyperX RAM by up to 28% 06 | TweakTown.com
  • List Price: $26.99
  • With Deal: $22.99 FREE Scheduled Delivery
  • You Save: $4.00 (15%)

Kingston 64GB USB 3.0 Black DataTraveler 100 G3 2 Pack DT100G3/64GB-2P

Early Black Friday deals discount Kingston HyperX RAM by up to 28% 07 | TweakTown.com
  • List Price: $19.99:
  • With Deal: $17.99:
  • You Save: $2.00 (10%):
NEWS SOURCE:amazon.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

