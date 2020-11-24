StarVR is calling on simulation racers to try its ultrawide VR headset

StarVR released the StarVR One ultrawide VR headset earlier this year, but it was available for businesses only at launch. The headset still isn't a consumer device, but hardcore sim hobbyists are now welcome to buy one.

StarVR had a long journey to bring its headset to market. The company first revealed the StarVR One prototype in 2015, when it toured several gaming events, including E3, showing off Overkill's The Walking Dead experience. The StarVR headset never came to the consumer market, but it has been available to select corporate customers since June of this year.

StarVR still doesn't offer the StarVR One headset to regular consumers, but the company is loosening its grip on the business requirement. StarVR announced that it would now accept requests for its headset from simulation racers. The StarVR One is now compatible with the most popular racing simulation games on the market. It was already supported in Project Cars 2, and now it works with iRacing and Assetto Corsa.

Before you go rushing out to grab one of StarVR's 210-degree ultrawide VR headsets, know that this offer is really just for the most extreme hobbyist and professional racers who train with simulators. The StarVR One is a very pricey device at $3,200. And that's just for the headset. You'll still need SteamVR basestations to use it.

If that doesn't scare you off, you can find a local dealer on StarVR's website.