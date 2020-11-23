Hitman 3 optimized on PC for 8+ cores, ray tracing patch post-launch

IO Interactive says that Hitman 3 will have ray tracing support in 2021, worked with Intel on optimizing Hitman 3 for PC gamers.

Hitman 3 will be stealthing onto consoles and PCs on January 20, 2021 -- but IO Interactive is now teasing that the game will have a post-launch update that will have ray tracing. The developer also talked about its work with Intel on optimizing the PC version of the game.

IO Interactive explained in a new blog post: "Together with Intel, we are working to optimize the game for launch and beyond, with updates, tweaks and improvements coming throughout 2021 that will improve the experience of playing on a high-end PC and multi-core CPUs".

"These optimizations include enhancing HITMAN 3 for PC players with 8+ core CPUs, for example you'll be able to spot more crowds in Dubai or experience more complex destructibility in Dartmoor. We're also introducing Variable Rate Shading (VRS), a technique that allows us to prioritize GPU resources where they have the biggest impact. On top of that, we will also implement Ray Tracing after the launch of the game, later in 2021".