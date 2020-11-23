This the safest time to go grocery shopping during the pandemic

Shopping for essential items can be scary, so what is the best time to go and do it? According to Google, this is the safest time.

With coronavirus cases rising across the country, it's becoming more of a daunting task to go to the shopping center for essentials.

As daunting as the task is, everyone has to do it at some stage to replace items such as food, toilet paper, medicine, and other essential items. Luckily, Google has analyzed data from March through to October 2020 and has found out what time is the safest to go to the grocery store.

According to Google, the time where grocery stores are the least busiest, hence the safest time, is around 8 AM on a Monday morning. So, if you plan your grocery trips strategically, you will be able to go and get those essential items during the safest time period of the week. For more information, check out this link here.