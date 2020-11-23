All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This the safest time to go grocery shopping during the pandemic

Shopping for essential items can be scary, so what is the best time to go and do it? According to Google, this is the safest time.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Nov 23 2020 5:31 AM CST
With coronavirus cases rising across the country, it's becoming more of a daunting task to go to the shopping center for essentials.

As daunting as the task is, everyone has to do it at some stage to replace items such as food, toilet paper, medicine, and other essential items. Luckily, Google has analyzed data from March through to October 2020 and has found out what time is the safest to go to the grocery store.

According to Google, the time where grocery stores are the least busiest, hence the safest time, is around 8 AM on a Monday morning. So, if you plan your grocery trips strategically, you will be able to go and get those essential items during the safest time period of the week. For more information, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:blog.google

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

