This is the most dangerous time to get groceries during the pandemic

Going to get necessities such as food can be daunting task depending on your location, so here's the time you need avoid.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Nov 23 2020 6:33 AM CST
Going to the grocery store isn't like it used to be. It's now a daunting task that, for some people, comes with a considerable amount of anxiety.

But, what if I told you that you could plan your grocery store trips strategically, and by doing this it can remove a lot of that anxiety that comes with the journey for essential items? Google has analyzed Google Maps data and has found both the most dangerous times to go to grocery stores and the safest times.

The most dangerous time to go to the grocery store is when it's busiest, and according to Google data, the busiest time is between 12 - 3 pm on a Saturday. Additionally, Google has also stated that the least busy time to go is on a Monday at 8 am. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, blog.google

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

