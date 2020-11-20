HTC's Vive Focus Plus headset just got a big update

HTC just released a set of new enterprise features for its ageing Vive Focus Plus standalone VR headset. The company clearly still sees value for businesses in its all-in-one device.

HTC released the Vive Focus Plus in April 2019, which was an iterative update to the original Vive Focus. The Plus model added two 6-DoF motion controllers to the package and a slightly redesigned face cushion. The Vive Focus lineup never caught hold in the North American market, but it's pretty popular in Asia. With the latest update, HTC is hoping to attract the interest of more businesses.

HTC's new Vive Focus Plus update includes new security and device management features and integrations that would enable large businesses to manage their Focus Plus headset. The new update adds support for VMware and Mobileiron remote device management. The new update also makes it possible to connect the Vive Focus Plus to a corporate VPN for secure access to company network infrastructure.

The new update also enables screen recording, which allows managers to review training sessions. The headset also now supports Miracast, which allows you to cast the headset view to a TV, PC, or tablet to share with spectators. The headset also offers Unrestricted Kiosk Mode, enabling businesses to provide turn-key VR solutions with only custom software.

"We are seeing a marked increase in demand for commercial VR solutions all over the world due to remote work requirements, and we know that security and manageability is critical to the continued successful adoption of Vive Focus Plus in the enterprise environment," said Dan O'Brien, Head of VIVE Enterprise Solutions, HTC VIVE. "By supporting VPN, our customers will be able to securely collaborate on projects using VR no matter where in the world they are, with the proven enterprise expertise of our partners VMware and MobileIron."

It looks like HTC is really doubling down on the enterprise VR market. Just last month the company released the Vive Pro Secure, and now it's bringing more value to its standalone product. It remains to be seen whether HTC's next headset will be a consumer product or a business-oriented device.

The new Vive Focus Plus features are available today if you already have a Focus Plus headset.